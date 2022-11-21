Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman breaks TV watching team from home

Mecole Hardman had a tough time watching his Kansas City Chiefs teammates battle the Los Angeles Chargers in an epic AFC West matchup from afar on Sunday night.

Hardman admitted he broke his TV as his frustrations with how the game was going boiled over. Hardman went from player to superfan and threw his remote at his TV. Hardman explained what was happening in an epic Twitter play-by-play.

“What happen I can’t see nothing my tv broke,” he tweeted.

He later tweeted a picture of his smashed television.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury, which meant he’d be out for the next four weeks at the very least. The team also lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a concussion and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was dealing with an illness.

In eight games, Hardman had 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He is only two touchdowns off from matching his career high six receiving touchdowns he recorded in 2019.

Regardless of the injuries plaguing the Chiefs’ offense, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce three times in the game against the Chargers. The two hooked up for the go-ahead score with about 30 seconds remaining. Kansas City won the game 30-27.