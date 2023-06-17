Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes appears to fire back at Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase amid quarterback comments

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared to clap back at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday with a picture of his two Super Bowl rings.

Earlier in the week, Chase declared that Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ star quarterback, was the best in the league.

“Joe Burrow, everybody knows that, that’s easy, MVP,” Chase said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He then acted as if he didn’t know who Mahomes was.

“Who said Pat? Pat who?”

Mahomes definitely heard Chase and posted a photo of himself on Twitter with his two Super Bowl rings in a clear rebuttal to Chase.

“That’s who,” the tweet read.

The entire debate started Tuesday when Burrow remarked on Mahomes and where he put him among the league’s best quarterbacks.

PATRIOTS’ JACK JONES ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGES AT BOSTON AIRPORT

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat until somebody has a better year than he’s had,” Burrow said. “He’s the one to knock off.”

Since Burrow entered the NFL, the Bengals are 3-1 against the Mahomes and the Chiefs.

After Kansas City’s 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati in January 2022, the Chiefs bounced back in this year’s AFC title game and advanced to Super Bowl LVII. Despite an ankle injury, Mahomes delivered a gusty performance and threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a key first down late that led to the game-winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Burrow finished the game with 270 passing yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. Burrow was uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the game, with the Chiefs’ defense registering five sacks.

Burrow is hoping to eventually be considered the best of the best saying, “The top of the mountain is always the goal, personally and team-wise.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.