Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes didn’t want to come out of game after helmet crack

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to do things on the football field that fans are not accustomed to, and it occurred again Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Mahomes was trying to run for a touchdown in the third quarter when he was met by Dolphins defensive back DeShone Elliott. The two collided with each other in the helmet, and Mahomes was prevented from scoring on the play.

The broadcast showed Mahomes’ helmet cracked at the top. NFL officials stopped play so he could get a new helmet. He told reporters after the game he never had his helmet crack like that before.

“I’m sure it had to do with it being really cold,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t know what happened in the moment, but I got in the huddle and everybody was telling me and I was like, ‘I got y’all but I’m not coming out of the game. We can figure it out on the sideline.’

“I was hoping we scored, but obviously we didn’t get in the end zone.”

Mahomes seemed upset as he got the backup helmet on. He said it didn’t fit him initially and thought it had something to do with the cold tightening it up.

“They have a backup that’s out there, we have to talk about where we store the backup because it was like frozen, so when I tried to put it on. It was completely frozen, I couldn’t get it on,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone got a picture of it, it didn’t look great. We were able to adjust it on the sideline, get it kind of warmed up a bit and get rolling from there.”

Kansas City won the game 26-7.

Mahomes finished 23-of-41 with 262 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice. He ran for 41 yards on two carries.

