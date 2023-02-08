Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes focuses on faith ahead Super Bowl LVII: ‘It has a role in everything I do’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about his faith after winning the AFC Championship game last month where he battled through a significant ankle injury, saying that God “healed” him and gave him the “strength” to perform.

He continued that praise during Opening Night of Super Bowl LVII, saying that his faith plays a major role in all aspects of his life.

“My Christian faith plays a role in everything I do. I mean, I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name,” Mahomes said Monday, via KMBC-TV.

“It has a role in everything I do and obviously, He’ll be on the huge stage in the Super Bowl that he’s given me and I want to make sure I’m glorifying him while I do it.”

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last month and went on injured to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the title game on Jan. 29.

The impact of his injury was noticeable for the normally mobile quarterback but Kansas City prevailed.

“First off, I wanna thank God, man,” Mahomes said after the game. “He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here.”

“I was with this team, man. We played together. I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we gotta be together and this team stepped up,” he continued.

Head coach Andy Reid praised the training staff that’s been working with Mahomes during the team’s downtime and also credited Mahomes’ willingness to do whatever he can to get healthy.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100% but the training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it would be a tribute to both of them – for Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him,” Reid said Tuesday.