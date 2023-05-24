Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on brother’s legal woes: ‘It’s kind of a personal thing’

Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes avoided directly addressing brother Jackson’s legal issues.

The older Mahomes brother and star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he does not want to share his thoughts on the matter publicly.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself,” Mahomes said when speaking to reporters Wednesday at Chiefs OTAs.

Mahomes added that his focus remains on playing football.

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time,” Mahomes said. “So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of misdemeanor battery May 3. The charges stem from an incident at a Kansas City-area bar in February.

He was later released on $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Aside from being a member of a high-profile football family, Jackson has risen to fame in recent years partly due to his social media presence. Jackson’s TikTok account boasts over a million followers.

In an interview earlier this year, Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the establishment where the incident occurred, said Jackson “forcibly kiss[ed] me out of nowhere.”

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Jackson “unlawfully and feloniously touch[ed] the person of another … who did not consent to the touching” and “unlawfully and knowingly cause[d] physical contact with another person … done in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

Jackson’s attorneys maintain their client committed no wrongdoing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Reporters also asked Patrick Mahomes how he decides when a situation should be kept private.

“I think that’s a process everyone has to navigate in life,” the quarterback said. “Obviously, I’m on a bigger stage, but at the same time, it’s your family. But you have to come in here and do a job, and that’s what I try to do every day.”