Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 NFL MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is collecting hardware before playing in Super Bowl LVII, winning the NFL MVP Award for this season.

This is the second time Mahomes has been named MVP after winning it in 2018 when he threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards – his second NFL season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahomes was better in 2022 in passing yards, totaling 5,250 over his 17 games – the fourth-most in NFL history — with 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns led the league.

It was said that Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense would struggle with Tyreek Hill traded to the Miami Dolphins, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. They were the NFL’s leading offense in terms of points scored per game (29.2), total yards (413.6) and passing yards (297.8).

NFL LEGEND WARREN MOON EXPLAINS WHY PATRICK MAHOMES-JALEN HURTS MATCHUP GIVES HIM ‘SENSE OF PRIDE’

Mahomes is also the third-youngest player to have multiple MVPs on their career resume. Jim Brown had multiple when he was 22 years old and 300 days, making him the youngest. Brett Favre comes in second just days under Mahomes (27 years, 73 days compared to 27 years, 113 days).

But, the great leader that he is in Kansas City’s locker room, Mahomes gave the credit for winning the award to his team.

“It’s not just me,” he said prior to the NFL Honors. “In order to win the MVP, you have to be on a great team, and especially at the quarterback position, you have to have great players around you because you’re throwing the football, but they gotta make the plays happen. As much as you take pride in winning that award for yourself, teams take pride in winning that award because it’s a team award, really, in a sense.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE SAYS PATRICK MAHOMES WILL BE ‘GREATEST TO EVER GO DOWN’ DUE TO ‘PLAYING A STEP AHEAD’

“To be able to win that award, it’s so special. It’s so hard to do.”

Hurts will be his opponent on Sunday, as he looks to spoil what would be a perfect season for Mahomes winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy along with his MVP Award.

Peyton Manning holds the record for most NFL MVPs with five, but the way Mahomes continues to dazzle each week on the gridiron, he’s on a career path that could very well reach that record someday.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Mahomes will be the 11th player in history to win both MVP and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.