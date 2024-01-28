Chiefs, Ravens players get into fight before AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson got into a small fight before the start of the AFC Championship Game.

The CBS broadcast cameras caught the back-and-forth during the pregame show. Maulet and Watson were trash talking and Watson got into the face of his opponent. Maulet then swiped at Watson as he was being held back.

The two players were separated and warmups continued.

It was the second incident between Ravens and Chiefs players in the pregame. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce played mind games.

Tucker was trying to warm up in between Mahomes and Kelce’s own warmups with their own team. Mahomes kicked Tucker’s ball holder out of the way and Kelce threw the kicking balls and Tucker’s helmet off the goal line.

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line again. Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champions and are looking to be the first team to repeat since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Ravens were the best team in the AFC this season. Baltimore earned a first-round bye and defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round last week. The Ravens have never hosted a conference championship before Sunday’s game.