Chiefs receiver says Super Bowl ring will go on middle finger in response to former team trading him

Even with a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney is still salty about his departure from the New York Giants.

Toney was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Big Blue, but it was a marriage that was never going to work out.

The wide receiver from Florida was often injured, and despite a new front office trying to bring in a refreshing culture, it didn’t seem like Toney was buying in.

That forced the Giants, despite his flashy talent, to ship Toney to Kansas City for a third- and fifth-round pick last season. Toney wound up playing a huge role for the Chiefs en route to their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, catching a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and also had a 65-yard punt return that led to another fourth-quarter score.

The Chiefs recently had a ceremony to receive their Super Bowl rings, but Toney clearly still has it out for New York and had a message for the Giants: He said he’d be placing his ring on his middle finger.

“I got the Super Bowl ring coming for this finger right here,” he said, throwing up the bird. “For everybody in New York right here. This is for everybody in New York right here.”

“I’m [going to] to the middle of New York with that middle finger up.”

Toney admitted he “loves trolling” but said it’s deserved because the Giants “be trying to troll me.”

If Toney stays healthy, he could play a huge role as a receiver for Patrick Mahomes and not just be a punt returner. But after the Giants used the third-rounder they acquired to trade for Darren Waller, it seems like a win-win for everybody involved.