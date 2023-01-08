Chiefs’ ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ huddle formation results in bizarre touchdown that gets called back

The Kansas City Chiefs must have the most fun of any team in the league.

With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid (reminder, they had Tyreek Hill for a few years, too), how could they not?

But, somehow, they keep pulling out new tricks.

The Chiefs have used some funky formations and play design, but perhaps none have matched what they did Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While in the huddle in the second quarter, the Chiefs looked like they played a game of “Ring Around the Rosie.” Then they broke out of the huddle in some new version of a wildcat they probably invented this week.

Jerick McKinnon took the direct snap, then pitched it right to Mahomes. The quarterback then looked left and found Kadarius Toney, who broke a tackle and scored a touchdown.

However, the score was called back due to a holding penalty.

So what did the Chiefs do instead? They just handed it off to Toney, who found the end zone again.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, 31-13, to clinch the AFC’s top seed and earn a first-round playoff bye.

Despite being the No. 1 seed, it’s no guarantee they host the AFC championship if they make it that far.

Given the fallout from Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football,” the NFL decided that if the Buffalo Bills were the road team against Kansas City in the title game, it would be played at a neutral site.

The Chiefs finished the season 14-3, tying their franchise record for wins.