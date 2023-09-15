Chiefs stars Travis Kelce, Chris Jones will make season debuts in Week 2 matchup against Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs lost by just a point in their season opener, but fans should take that with a grain of salt.

They were missing their two best players not named Patrick Mahomes.

All-Pros Travis Kelce and Chris Jones will be making their debuts Sunday.

Kelce, considered the best tight end in football, missed the opener against the Detroit Lions after he hyperextended his knee in a practice two days before the game. He tried to give it a go, but the Chiefs played it safe.

Twelve different Chief players caught passes in the opener, and Kadarius Toney had three key drops.

Jones missed all of training camp and Week 1 after holding out. Jones reached an agreement to have “multiple incentives” attached to the final year of his contract with the team, which are expected to have him “earn considerably more money this season,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones, who will hit free agency after this season, sat in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the game against the Lions.

Kelce hit everyone with an ultimate troll job Friday, grabbing the knee he injured while on the field. But then he broke into a twerk-like dance move.

The 34-year-old had not missed a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013. He avoided any ligament damage but was reportedly dealing with a bone bruise and swelling.

Kelce is coming off perhaps his best season in the NFL, his 10th in the league.

He ended the season with 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He parlayed that into his second Super Bowl ring, scoring a touchdown against his brother’s Eagles.

Jones is coming off a first-team All-Pro season for the first time in his career after previously being named second-team All-Pro three times and being selected to the Pro Bowl four straight seasons with Kansas City.

The Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.