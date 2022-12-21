Chiefs superfan arrested for allegedly robbing Oklahoma bank

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan was identified as the man who allegedly robbed a bank in Oklahoma on Friday – two days before his favorite team took on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Xavier Michael Babudar is known on social media as “ChiefsAholic” and wears a KC Wolf costume to games at Arrowhead Stadium. His tweets are Chiefs-centric, and he takes shots at his team’s rivals, like many general NFL fans do. However, he did not appear to tweet through Kansas City’s game against the Texans, even has the Chiefs needed to skirt by in overtime thanks to Jerick McKinnon.

The lack of tweets from Babudar raised questions about what was going on with him, and Reddit sleuths were quick to make the connection that the superfan was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma.

The robbery occurred Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to FOX 23. Responding officers set up a perimeter in the area and caught the suspect trying to escape the police presence with a weapon and a large amount of cash, according to KJRH-TV.

“The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes,” Bixby police Chief Todd Blish said in a statement. “We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest.”

Babudar was later identified as the suspect and the mega Chiefs fan behind the KC Wolf costume. He was arrested on armed robbery, among other charges, according to Tulsa County Jail records. He was allegedly wearing a mask in the robbery, but it was unclear whether it was a wolf mask.