Chiefs superfan placed on Kansas City’s most wanted list after alleged bank robbery, ankle monitor removal

A Chiefs superfan is listed as the Kansas City area’s fifth-most wanted fugitive.

Xavier “ChiefsAholic” Babudar, better known to Chiefs fans as the guy who wears a KC Wolf costume to home games, is accused of robbing an Oklahoma bank in December.

Babudar is allegedly on the run after removing his ankle monitor ahead of a court appearance in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If Babudar is found, he will be held on $1 million bail because he’s accused of removing the ankle monitor.

KC Crime Stoppers‘ site says Babudar is on the list for “failure to appear in court, warrant for bank robbery.”

Babudar was scheduled to make a court appearance in Bixby to be arraigned on charges from the robbery, according to FOX4 KC.

TOM BRADY SAYS HE AND BILL BELICHICK HAVE GREAT RELATIONSHIP; ‘VERY FORTUNATE’ TO PLAY FOR HIM

Two days before the Chiefs were to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston in December, fans wondered where Babudar’s Chiefs-centric tweets were because he’s normally active during the games.

People on Reddit were quick to make the connection that the superfan was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond in February.

According to ESPN, Babudar wasn’t at the Tulsa hotel where he was staying, and his monitoring device was found in the woods nearby.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.