Chiefs’ Travis Kelce calls out critics amid losing streak: ‘We have the guys to be able to get it fixed’

Two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce appears to be fed up with those who have doubts about the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the latest edition of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis made it clear that he was tired of the blame being placed on his team’s skill position players. “I know there’s a lot of media pointing fingers at some of the skill players we have,” Travis said. “I say, ‘F— that.'”

Due to Travis’ tendency to use profanity on the podcast, the brothers decided to incorporate a “swear jar” into the show. The money from the jar is ultimately donated to charities. The Chiefs star acknowledged his propensity to curse on the show, while also ripping critics.

“Excuse my language,” he said. “We usually cuss in light-hearted ways, but I felt like you guys had to feel that, whoever is talking s— on the skill players in our offense right now.”

The Chiefs have dropped their last two games, but Kelce expressed confidence about the team being able to turn things around.

“What’s real is we got guys that can play this game, and we’ve got guys that we can have success with, and win with, and win championships with,” he said. “I know it. I’ve been on championship-caliber teams. … I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need, and we’re going to get it fixed, man.”

The reigning Super Bowl champions remain in first place in the AFC West division. But, the team sits at 8-5 overall after a 7-2 start this season.

This past Sunday’s three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills sparked considerable controversy. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce late in the game.

Kelce then tossed a lateral to wide receiver Kadarius Toney who sprinted into the end zone for an apparent go-ahead touchdown. But, the referee threw a flag on the play and said that Tony had lined up offside before the ball was snapped.

Jason was curious about what longtime Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought of his brother’s spur-of-the-moment decision to fire a lateral pass.

“Dude, in retrospect, can you imagine if that got tipped?” Travis said. “…F—, I could just see coach Reid in my head, like, ‘Come here.'”

“It was close,” he added. “When it left my hand, I thought it got tipped. It was close. So you probably won’t see me doing that every single game.”

The Kansas City tight end also mentioned that the chatter from the detractors is merely fueling the Chiefs down the final stretch of the season.

“All this I hear in the media right now about who the Chiefs are, it’s only building that beast that we’ve been trying to create this entire year,” he said. “And it’s only going to keep making us better and better going through these learning experiences and going through these tough games.”

The Chiefs are looking to get back on the winning track this Sunday during a matchup with the New England Patriots.

