Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Eagles’ Jason Kelce reminisce about childhood diet ahead Super Bowl LVII

An apple a day did not get the Kelce brothers into the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce reminisced about their childhood diets during Monday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast but father, Ed Kelce, seemed to remember things differently.

“A protein with every meal, a carb with every meal, [and] fruit and vegetables,” Ed Kelce said when asked about what he would feed the two NFL stars as young athletes.

“We never got vegetables growing up,” Travis Kelce rebutted with a laugh. “I never ate a single vegetable.”

“We ate Georgio’s oven fresh pizza every single night.”

Jason Kelce added that there was also the occasional “Hamburger Helper.”

The brothers also refuted the claim that they never drank soda.

“We had more soda in our basement than WaWa’s have in their refrigerators,” Jason Kelce joked.

But both Kelce brothers admitted that one of their childhood favorites that they still enjoy, especially on game day, is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Travis and Jason Kelce will make Super Bowl history on Sunday when they become the first siblings to face off against one another on the big stage.

Travis Kelce, a four-time All Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, winning against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

A five-time All Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Jason Kelce helped bring the city of Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title with a win over the New England Patriots for the 2017 season.