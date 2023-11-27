Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes franchise history in win over Raiders

Travis Kelce appeared to be back to his dominant self in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kelce had six catches for 91 yards and separated himself from other receivers in franchise history.

The team said Kelce went over the 11,000-yard receiving mark with one of his catches during the game. He became the first Chiefs player to ever achieve the milestone. He also became the fastest tight end to reach the mark in NFL history and the 17th quickest player of any position to hit the milestone.

Kelce faced criticism for how he has played without his girlfriend Taylor Swift in attendance for his games. She was not at Allegiant Stadium for this one.

More importantly, Kansas City moved to 8-3 with the win.

The latest milestones are just the cherry on top for the future Hall of Famer. He already has two Super Bowl rings, eight Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro nods. He was named to the All-2010s Hall of Fame Team and has at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his last eight years.

The goal now for Kelce and the Chiefs is to get back to another conference title game and then to the Super Bowl. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

