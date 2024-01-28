Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes incredible 1-handed TD grab in AFC title game, Taylor Swift goes wild in suite

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce truly set the tone in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens with an impressive touchdown grab to get his team ahead first on the road.

And of course, Taylor Swift was ecstatic in her suite after watching it all unfold.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 5-for-5 on his opening drive, and it was capped with a throw to Kelce near the front right pylon that was perfectly placed with safety Kyle Hamilton in coverage.

Hamilton hadn’t let a tight end score on him all season, but Kelce hauled it in with one arm and secured it as they both fell to the turf. After getting up, he spiked the ball into the ground and roared in front of the opposing Ravens crowd.

The CBS broadcast cut to Swift in her suite at M&T Bank Stadium, where she was elated to see her significant other get in the end zone for the second straight playoff game.

Kelce had three catches on the opening drive, making up for 36 of Mahomes’ 57 yards to start the game.

And the drive would’ve been nothing if Kelce didn’t haul in a tough fourth-and-2 throw from Mahomes that went for 13 yards.

The Chiefs came into Baltimore as underdogs this Sunday, and the onus was always on Mahomes and Kelce to continue their connection in the playoffs to get through a team that has been dominant at home all season.

The likely 2023 MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens’ offense has been a formidable group all season, but so has a stingy defensive unit that has stymied some of the best offenses in the league, too.

But Mahomes went into Buffalo for his first road playoff game and found Kelce twice in the end zone.

Despite struggles between the two throughout the season, the patented Mahomes-Kelce connection is on full display when it matters most.