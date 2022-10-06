Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on concussion issue: Have to ‘trust’ NFL, officials are putting safety first

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce knows firsthand just how dangerous playing in the NFL can be and the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underscored the importance of safety in the game.

Kelce suffered a concussion in the 2017-18 playoffs against the Tennessee Titans and watched Patrick Mahomes get his bell rung in the 2019-20 playoffs against the Cleveland Browns.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Kelce said he knows those dangers come with the job.

“You never like to see anybody get carted off the field or get walked off the field because of a head injury. It’s definitely the scariest part of our job,” Kelce said. “We all know that it is a part of our job and you have to be able to trust the NFL and the people that are in place to make sure that you’re protected in your state going out there, they’re following the protocols and they’re doing everything they can for your safety and for your benefit as a person.”

Kelce added he felt lucky the doctor he trusts made the decision to take him off the field in a similar scenario.

“I’ve been very fortunate that when I have been diagnosed with a concussion or a really aggressive head and neck area injury that the doctor I put trust in made the best decision for me not to go back out there so it didn’t turn into a situation like a Tua situation. It’s unfortunate and hopefully Tua is doing great. I know that’s the last thing I would ever want is for my family to see me get carted off the field like that. That’s a scary, scary sight.”

The Dolphins ruled out Tagovailoa for Week 5 with a concussion. The quarterback suffered the injury in last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which ignited social media.

Kelce and the Chiefs took care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Kelce has 26 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns so far this season and helped moved the team to 3-1.

Whether the Chiefs will be in Super Bowl contention is still yet to be determined. However, three wins in the first four games is a pretty good start after an offseason of concerns over how the offense would function without Tyreek Hill.

“Just keep growing and finding the identity of this football team,” Kelce told Fox News Digital when asked what it would take for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl.

“I think from the transition to that loss to this past week’s win was a huge part and I think that builds a lot of confidence in the guys on this team and the coaches found a groove of how we’re going to respond to their challenges and to their leadership. We’ll just keep that mentality throughout the year, but I think we got as good of a team as I’ve ever been a part of.”