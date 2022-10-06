Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals item he wears in-game since historic 2020 season, one ‘weird’ ritual he’s seen

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

The three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection has been back to form through the first four games of the season. With the Chiefs 3-1, Kelce has 26 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns. The success on the field is definitely not something mystical he is doing off the field or any ritual or habit he’s done before and after the game.

Kelce told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he is not one for having any superstitions these days but did point to one thing he has been doing since he broke the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season, which he accomplished in 2020 with 1,416 yards and an AFC Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think the biggest thing for me I was wearing a wristband on my left arm now because the COVID year. I wore it then because we were putting tracers in the wristbands for contact tracing for COVID. I was wearing them all day everyday in practice, walking around the facility and I wasn’t wearing them in the game because they were built into our pads,” Kelce said.

“So, it was kind of like I was naked out on the field. I started wearing it in the game and sure enough, I had the most receiving yards ever by a tight end in a single season and I just been wearing it ever since. I don’t know if it has much to do with superstition. It feels like I’m naked out on the field when I don’t have anything on my arm.”

Kelce told Fox News Digital he has seen some “weird” superstitions others have had in the locker room but nothing he would consider “outrageous.”

PATRICK MAHOMES STILL ‘BEST QUARTERBACK IN FOOTBALL,’ CHIEFS AS DANGEROUS AS EVER, NFL EXPERT TREY WINGO SAYS

“I do see guys do something very, very interesting where at every locker room they go to they take their jersey and lay it on the ground.” he said. “They take their game pants and lay it on the ground. They make like a mannequin on the floor of their gameday outfit and kind of like have it sitting there on display before they put it on. And I always thought that was just a little bit weird or at least a little bit different.

“Whenever I walk past I want to ask why but I feel like every time I think about asking them, I’m just like I don’t want to break their confidence because obviously they’ve got something else going on in their head.”

Kelce asked fans to do one thing this season – wash their “lucky jersey.”

He and other top NFL figures like Davante Adams partnered with Tide to encourage fans to give that jersey a wash with the company’s Tide Hygienic Clean.

“Me and the NFL are teaming up with Tide to tackle superstition. We know that everybody has that lucky clothing item, that lucky jersey that they just don’t want to wash because they don’t want to wash the luck off of it,” Kelce said.

TRAVIS KELCE REACTS TO GETTING ‘POWERBOMBED’ BY DERWIN JAMES JR.: ‘HE SURPRISED THE S— OUT OF ME’

Fans can enter the drawing on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter and have until October 23 to enter, with one of the top prizes being a trip to the Super Bowl.

Whether the Chiefs will be there is still yet to be determined, but a 3-1 start after an offseason of concerns over how the offense would function without Tyreek Hill is pretty good.

“Just keep growing and finding the identity of this football team,” Kelce told Fox News Digital when asked what it would take for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl.

“I think from the transition to that loss to this past week’s win was a huge part and I think that builds a lot of confidence in the guys on this team and the coaches found a groove of how we’re going to respond to their challenges and to their leadership. We’ll just keep that mentality throughout the year but I think we got as good of a team as I’ve ever been a part of.”