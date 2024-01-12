Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shuts down retirement talk ahead of playoff run: ‘No reason to stop playing football’

Although Travis Kelce’s seven-year streak of 1,000 receiving yards came to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs star does not appear anywhere close to calling it quits.

Kelce has been in the NFL more than a decade.

He also turned 34 about three months ago, leading some to speculate the All-Pro tight end could soon step away from football. On Thursday, Kelce quickly shook off retirement talk.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it,” Kelce told reporters ahead of the Chiefs’ wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

Kelce added he is still playing at a high level, and he still gets excited by the challenge of competing in the NFL.

“We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be at my best,” Kelce said. “And, like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Kelce finished the regular season with 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He remains a key cog of the Chiefs offense and a reliable target for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce admitted he did take some time to give retirement some thought, but those thoughts never progressed far enough for him to seriously think about life after football.

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” Kelce said. “The [‘Saturday Night Live’] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me.

“But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

The Chiefs finished the 2023 regular season with an 11-6 record and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The defending Super Bowl champs enter Saturday’s frigid playoff game as the favorites over Miami.

Much of the Midwest has experienced a cold snap that is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Saturday’s forecast for Kansas City calls for daytime temperatures in the single digits, falling to minus 9 overnight, according to AccuWeather. The game will likely be one of the coldest ever played in Kansas City.

The Dolphins have struggled in cold weather games, dropping 10 straight when the temperature is 40 degrees or colder. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, it does not appear it will be Kelce’s last time suiting up.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner, remains focused on the pursuit of a third championship.

“I think, without a doubt, I’m thinking more Super Bowls when I talk legacy and just having that desire to be a certain type of teammate day in and day out and having to channel in that right mindset for sure,” he said.

