Chinese tourists visiting France hurt in riots, officials say

Chinese tourists visiting the southern French city of Marseille were injured Thursday during riots that have swept the country.

A bus carrying Chinese tourists had its windows smashed, leading to minor injuries and prompting a complaint from China’s Consulate General in Marseille.

The Consulate General’s formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property.

The bus attack came during prolonged violence that has hit French cities in recent days since the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent. The Chinese tourists have since left France, the Consular Office’s statement said.

The Consular Office warned Chinese tourists in France to be “more vigilant and cautious” in light of the riots which have swept across the country in response to the police killing of a 17-year-old of North African heritage identified as Nahel M.

More than 1,300 arrests were made across France Friday and some 2,500 fires were reported, according to the interior ministry, who noted that there were fewer fires and attacks on police stations than the night before.

Rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, as tens of thousands of police had been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of the teenager, although there was some tension in central Paris and sporadic clashes in Nice, Strasbourg and Marseille.

