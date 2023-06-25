Chlorine spill in Texas lazy river leaves 12 people, including children, with ‘possible accidental ingestion’

Twelve people, including several children, were taken to a hospital Saturday evening after too much chlorine was put into a lazy river pool in Houston, Texas creating a hazardous situation, police said

According to the Houston Fire Department, the accidental chemical spill happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Hazmat cleaning services were sent to clean the infected pools, authorities said.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said the scene is still active and fluid and asked that people “please stay clear of the area due to ongoing emergency operations.”

Authorities initially said that seven children and three adults were taken to area hospital after accidental ingestion of the infected pool water, but later said that 12 individuals were taken to nearby hospitals following the incident.

Chief Peña said exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Four hours following the incident, authorities said that the “incident is under control,” but they did not share the conditions of those who went to the hospital or how the spill occurred.