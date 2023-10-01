Chris Snow, Flames’ assistant GM, dead at 42 after suffering ‘catastrophic brain injury’

Chris Snow, the Calgary Flames’ assistant general manager who has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has died days after he suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” as he went into cardiac arrest, the team announced Saturday night. He was 42.

The Flames offered their thoughts and prayers to Snow’s wife Kelse, his son Cohen and his daughter Willa.

“Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity and hope,” Calgary general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement. “Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard.

“Through his journey Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.

“We will never replace a person like Chris; we simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day.”

Kelsie Snow also put out a gut-wrenching post about her husband.

“Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. We are deeply broken and deeply proud,” she wrote on X. “In life and in death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us.”

Snow revealed in June 2019 that he had been diagnosed with ALS. According to the team website, he was initially given six to 18 months to live.

Snow had enrolled in a clinical trial shortly after his diagnosis. According to his wife, the treatment was meant to silence the “effects of the mutated gene.”

Snow joined the Flames organization in 2011. He was named assistant general manager just months before his diagnosis in 2019.

According to Sportsnet, his father and two uncles and a cousin have all died from ALS.

