Christian Atsu, Ghana soccer star, found dead under rubble from Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian soccer star who played in the English Premier League for Everton and Newcastle United, was found dead after last week’s earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, according to his manager.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed,” manager Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA, according to The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old played for Hatayspor, a Turkish soccer team, joining the club in September.

“We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria,” the Premier League posted to Twitter.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

More than 43,000 people have been killed by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb.

It was reported that Atsu had been found alive one day after the earthquake struck, but those reports were later found to be mistaken.

Atsu’s agent confirmed Saturday that his body had been found.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” Nana Sechere posted to Twitter.

Atsu got his start in Portugal and helped Porto win the Primeira Liga during the 2012-13 season. He had signed with Chelsea on a five-year deal but had been loaned to several other clubs and never actually made an appearance for the Blues.

“Chelsea sends our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy,” the club said in a statement.

He had 65 national team appearances and nine goals.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes,” Newcastle United posted to Twitter. “A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”

Hatayspor said Atsu’s body will be sent back to Ghana.

“We will not forget you, Atsu,” the club posted to Twitter. “Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.