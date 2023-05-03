Christian evangelists at Boston’s SatanCon claim about 100 people converted: ‘We’re in a battle’

Christians associated with an organized evangelistic outreach at the recent SatanCon in Boston claimed approximately 100 people converted to Christianity during the event.

Kris Kubal, chief program officer at the Purcellville, Virginia,-based Intercessors for America (IFA), told Fox News Digital that their sources on the ground claim there were approximately 120 conversions to Christianity attributable to evangelism efforts at the venue.

“These were not necessarily all Satanists,” Kubal said of those who reportedly converted, noting how there were many curious onlookers who came to see what had drawn national attention after being touted as “the largest satanic gathering in history.”

SatanCon took place April 28-30 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place to mark the 10-year anniversary of The Satanic Temple, according to its website. The theme of the sold-out gathering was “Hexennacht in Boston,” translated from German for “Witches’ Night,” which marks the ancient pagan holiday of May Eve.

Multiple Christian groups, such as IFA, converged on Boston over the weekend in response to SatanCon, dispatching members to post around the event, pray and communicate their faith with those in attendance, Kubal said.

IFA’s regional leaders in Boston told the Christian Post they felt called to pray for the souls of the attendees, and revivalist Dr. Jaymz Sideras, co-founder of ReviveBoston, held a three-day revival in the city, which he described as a “spiritual counteroffensive.” The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston also released a statement urging Catholics to “intense prayer” during SatanCon but advised against engaging with attendees.

“Our approach was very different from what you may have seen on the news,” Kubal said, noting that those associated with her organization were not the ones shouting and brandishing protest signs outside the hotel. “Our approach was to speak in love, and we were more interested in people being set free, not praying against them; having conversations, not shouting.”

Kubal said they were surprised to learn during their conversations with some of the Satanists that many of them had been raised as Christians, but “maybe had a hurt from the church and now had navigated away from the church.”

“So that was a surprising thing,” she added.

While some people were antagonistic toward their efforts, Kubal noted the absence of any notable clashes and said there “were a lot of good conversations that happened.”

Kubal added that “we may never know” the ultimate results of their evangelism outreach in Boston, and quoted John Quincy Adams: “Duty is ours, results are God’s.”

Sean Feucht, founder of the Let Us Worship movement, was also involved in the outreach and said approximately 250 Christians from 20 different nationalities “mobilized” a response to SatanCon.

“They targeted eight locations around the Boston area right around where the event was happening,” he said.

In what he described as “a concerted church effort” involving local ministers and multiple groups, Feucht said participants worshiped, prayed and “led at least 98 people to Jesus, but prayed with hundreds more.”

“According to local guys on the ground who I’m friends with, they said they think it was the largest organized evangelistic effort in recent Boston history,” he added.

Echoing Kubal, Feucht said he knows of former Christians who embraced Satanism after becoming embittered because of “horrible experiences in the church,” but added that their actions suggest part of them still takes Christianity seriously.

“Their whole goal is to intimidate Christians, like they’re going to rip up the Bible to intimidate us,” Feucht said, referencing the viral video of a Satanist yelling “Hail Satan!” as she ripped pages out of a Bible and tossed them on the floor during SatanCon’s opening ceremony.

“It goes to show you the Bible means something to them,” Feucht said. “Why would they want to tear up the Bible and make a big spectacle? Well, because they actually think it means something, like it’s a big deal. So, I think a lot of it is all a front.”

Both Kubal and Feucht suggested that the U.S. is engulfed in a spiritual war that is becoming increasingly apparent.

“I think the darkness is getting darker, I think the light is getting brighter, and this is the season we live in,” Feucht said. “It’s one of great polarization.”

“We’re in a battle and there’s no doubt about that,” said Kubal, who added that “the demarcation of evil and good” is becoming clearer amid debates over sexualizing children and rising “disinterest in spiritual things and hostility toward religious freedom, especially for Christians.”

“But we’re called to continue to be salt and light, and we’ll continue to be firm and stand where we’re supposed to be, and I think it makes it easier in some ways for people to see the light in the darkness,” she added.