Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal gives US lead over Iran, takes huge hit

Christian Pulisic gave the United States the first goal in their match against Iran on Tuesday night.

Pulisic came streaking down the middle of the field and met Sergino Dest’s header to put the ball in the back of the net past Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. It was Pulisic’s first goal in the World Cup in his soccer career and it came with a price.

Pulisic was down for some time after colliding with Beiranvand in the goal, and was moved off the field so the match could continue. After shaking off the hard collision, he was back on the field and was able to finish the first half without being subbed out.

It was enough to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Pulisic would stay out of the lineup in the second half after suffering an abdominal injury on the play.

The Americans had nine total shots in the first half against Iran and three were on target. Tim Weah nearly had the second U.S. goal of the match, but he was called for offsides.

Both the U.S. and Iran need to win to move on to the next stage. Iran could still get in with a draw but needs help in the Wales-England game.

The U.S. is looking to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2014.