Christmas Eve missile strike hits Kherson, Ukraine, killing at least 8

A missile strike hit the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Christmas Eve, according to reports.

Russian officials launched the bombardment Saturday morning, killing at least eight and injuring at least 58.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared images of the aftermath via social media, stating that the world should be aware of the violence unfolding.

“This is not sensitive content – it’s the real life of [Ukraine],” Zelenskyy wrote.

Kherson,” he continued, “On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It’s terror, it’s killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces earlier this winter, making it a major target of ongoing Russian attacks aimed at retaking lost territory.

The Christmas Eve massacre is only the latest in a series of missile strikes made on the city.

On Friday, the Kherson region was bombarded with 74 separate strikes that killed five civilians and injured 17 others, according to governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. on Wednesday, his first trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in early 2022.

During his trip abroad, Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden and addressed a joint session of Congress, seeking continued support U.S. and funding of the war with Russia.