Chuck Carr, original Marlins player who once led NL in stolen bases, dead at 55

Chuck Carr, a Major League Baseball outfielder who was a part of the inaugural Florida Marlins team and led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 55.

Carr’s family posted a statement about his death on social media. Posts suggested Carr was battling health issues and was in the hospital.

The San Bernardino, California, native was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round in 1986 before his release in 1988, signed with the Seattle Mariners and was eventually traded to the New York Mets for minor-leaguer Reggie Dobie. He was in the Mets’ organization for two years and was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1991 for minor leaguer Clyde Keller.

The Marlins first started playing in 1993 and Carr was selected in the team’s expansion draft in 1992. He became a fan favorite with Florida in his first season when he led the NL in stolen bases with 58. He hit .267 with a .657 OPS and 41 RBI – one of the best seasons of his career.

He would spend two more seasons with Florida before playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and later the Houston Astros.

One of his most infamous incidents came toward the end of his MLB career with the Astros in 1997. He popped out to third base on a 2-0 count and when he was reportedly questioned by manager Phil Garner about why he would swing on that count, Carr allegedly told Garner, “That ain’t Chuckie’s game, Chuckie hacks on 2-0.”

He was released after that and in 1998 played in Taiwan.