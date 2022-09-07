Clemson-Georgia Tech kickoff game sees fists fly in the stands

Clemson was able to overcome a slow start against Georgia Tech Monday night and win their matchup 41-10 to start the season off on a solid note.

As the game got longer, tensions boiled over in the stands in Atlanta during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

A video posted to social media showed a man in a white Clemson jersey and another man in a black sweatshirt were throwing haymakers at each other. After a moment of brawling back and forth, their friends appeared to have broken things up.

“Calm the f— down!” one person can be heard in the background saying.

A separate video showed the two men jawing at one another before the gloves were dropped, and they started going after each other.

On the field, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was 19-of-32 for 209 passing yards and two total touchdowns. One of them came on a 74-yard drive in the third quarter. On one play of the drive, he managed to slip away from would-be tacklers and flip the ball to Will Shipley to keep the play alive.

“I was trying to get out of the pocket, trying to buy some time to get the ball away,” Uiagalelei said after the game. “As I was going to the ground I looked to my left and saw Shipley there. I just pitched it to him. He made a great run.”

Even with the win, Clemson dropped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.

