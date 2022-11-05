Climate activists glue hands to Goya paintings in Spain’s Prado Museum

Climate activists in Spain glued their hands to famous paintings by Francisco de Goya in Madrid’s Prado museum on Saturday.

A video posted to the Twitter account of the campaign group Futuro Vegetal showed a docent asking visitors not to take pictures of the scene.

The impacted works – from the 18th and 19th centuries – include the artists “La Maja Vestida” and “La Maja Desnuda”: The Clothed Maja and the Naked Maja.

A temperature was painted on the wall between the two works: “+1.5 C”

“Last week the UN recognized the impossibility of keeping us below the limit of 1.5 Celsius (set in the 2016 Paris climate agreement). We need change now,” a tweet with a photo of the pair said.

The museum said its paintings had not been damaged and that the graffiti was painted over.

“We condemn the use of the museum as a place to make a political protest of any kind,” it said.

Police and Futuro Vegetal said two people had been arrested.

Futuro Vegetal said the pair were removed using a solvent.

This marks the latest event in a string of protests by climate activists, impacting famous works of art.

Protesters tried to glue themselves to the glass covering Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and others threw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s “The Sower” and one of his Sunflowers paintings.

Those works were covered.

All this comes ahead of the GOP27 climate change conference in Egypt, set to take place starting on Sunday.

