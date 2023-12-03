‘Climate change is also a religious problem’: Pope Francis says religious leaders responsible for planet

During a United Nations climate event, Pope Francis, who was absent due to illness, shared his opinions on climate change, claiming it is a “religious problem,” according to Crux Catholic Media.

In remarks read by the Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Pope Francis said there is an urgent need to act “for the sake of the environment” and that it is not enough to simply increase spending. Rather, “We need to change our way of life and thus educate everyone to sober and fraternal lifestyles.”

“This is why the problem of climate change is also a religious problem: its roots lie in the creature’s presumption of self-sufficiency,” the Pope said.

The pope added that religions have a specific role to play in peacekeeping, saying that “A home is only livable when a climate of peace reigns within.”

The pope, who would have been the first pope to ever attend the event, canceled the visit after being advised to do so by his doctors due to what Francis himself described as a “very acute, infectious bronchitis” causing lung inflammation.

The pope added that two of the most important global issues are peace and the climate.

“As religious representatives, let us set an example to show that change is possible and bear witness to respectful and sustainable lifestyles. With a loud voice, let us implore leaders of nations that our common home be preserved,” he said.

This all comes as several officials have voiced ongoing concerns over the Pope’s health.

Pope Francis was hospitalized earlier this year for three days for intravenous treatment with antibiotics for what was eventually identified as bronchitis.