Clippers’ Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee come face-to-face in heated argument during game

Los Angeles Clippers players Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee had a heated argument during the team’s 119-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

In between the third and fourth quarters, Hyland appeared to say something to Plumlee as the team walked back to the bench. Plumlee was then seen stating his case to Hyland. They got face to face and then pushed each other back. Norman Powell and Terance Mann separated the two players.

Clippers coach Ty Lue told reporters after the game the two players cleared the air with each other and “everything’s good.”

“It is a big game, so if it ain’t right, do something to fix it,” Lue said of the Clippers players, via ESPN. “And after that little skirmish we took off and played a lot better. So maybe we should do that more often.”

Plumlee played 22 minutes and Hyland played 18. Plumlee scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Hyland scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook each had 25 points. Leonard had 16 rebounds and Westbrook had nine assists. Los Angeles moved to 44-38 on the season and the Suns fell to 45-37.

Los Angeles solidified the No. 5 seed and will play the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak.