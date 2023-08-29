Clippers’ Paul George calls Mavericks star Luka Doncic ‘cold killer’ for his trash talking prowess

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has developed a reputation for his highly competitive style of play and has been involved in several notable trash talking moments.

During a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” George gave an interesting assessment of Doncic’s trash talk, calling the Mavs guard “a cold killer” for his style of trash talk.

“He talks that s— too,” George said. “If you talk to him, he’s going to talk that s— to you. He not backing down,” the Los Angeles Clippers forward said. “He’s a cold killer.”

George also labeled Doncic “the GOAT,” saying the 24-year-old has the opportunity to be the best international basketball star in NBA history.

“Not next up, Luka is now. Luka is for real now. … We’re talking about being the biggest international player now,” said George. “That’s surpassing GOATs. That’s surpassing Dirk [Nowitzki], that’s surpassing Tony Parker. That’s surpassing Hakeem [Olajuwon]. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy, surpassing Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a way.” George said.

George’s comments come shortly after Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said Doncic was “right on the precipice” on an episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. Curry made his comments about Doncic when he was asked which young players will be the next to make a significant impact on the game.

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game last season.

Doncic has gone up against George and the Clippers two times in the postseason, with the Mavs coming up short in both series. But Doncic scored more than 40 points in five playoff games against Los Angeles and averaged 33.5 per game.