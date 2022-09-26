Clippers’ Paul George calls NBA’s discipline of Suns’ Robert Sarver ‘slap on the wrist initially’

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George addressed the NBA’s decision to suspend Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver for a year after the league’s investigation found he made several racist and misogynistic remarks over the course of his ownership.

Sarver said last week he would being the “process of seeking buyers” for the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The NBA said an investigation found that Sarver used the n-world at least five times and made “many sex-related comments” in the workplace.

George said Monday at Clippers media day the initial penalty for Sarver felt like a “slap on the wrist.”

“Not as well as they could,” George told Fox News Digital of the league’s handling of the Sarver ordeal. “I think it should’ve been from (the) jump that it’s more than a year suspension. You talk about the situation here, we’ve been fortunate to change ownership, but I think the way they addressed that obviously was a lot more harsher comments and things being said with the situation here.

“I think regardless of how little or how much he said, just no room in our league and in this world for that matter. People say, you know, you guys get paid this amount of money and you guys get this but that still doesn’t mean we’re not affected by that. And this is coming from the person you’re ultimately are playing for and want to win titles for. I think it was a slap on the wrist initially. The league should’ve come down much harder. I think we’re fighting now to push that out, but I think from (the) jump it should’ve been no stance on that type of ownership from the jump.”

George is expected to be at full strength for the regular season.

He played in 31 games for Los Angeles last season after suffering a torn UCL in December. He averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.