Close wins help NFL teams make history, Joshua Dobbs soars, more statistical highlights from Week 10

There was at least one underlying theme of Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season: A win is a win.

The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks all won on Sunday with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Those teams made history as NFL Research said it was the most game-winning scores as time hit triple zeroes in regulation in a single week in league history.

The wire-to-wire games were only the tip of the iceberg when it came to some of the key statistical highlights on Sunday.

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud led the charge in the win against the Cincinnati Bengals for the second consecutive week. Stroud’s play helped Houston line up for a Matt Ammendola game-winning field goal.

Stroud was 23-for-39 for 356 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was helped out by running back Devin Singletary’s 150 rushing yards and rushing touchdown and wide receiver Noah Brown’s seven catches for 172 yards. Those incredible numbers put them in the same breath as some Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Houston was the first team with a passer who threw for at least 350 yards, a runner who totaled at least 150 rushing yards and a receiver who tallied at least 150 yards since 1998 when Indianapolis Colts players Peyton Manning, Marshall Faulk and Torrance Small hit those marks.

The “Passtronaut” was also among those making history.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs helped the team to a big conference win against the New Orleans Saints. He was 23 of 34 with 268 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. He also added 44 rushing yards.

Dobbs has totaled 426 passing yards, 110 rushing yards and zero interceptions in his first two games with the Vikings. NFL Research says he’s the first NFL player “with at least 400 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and no interceptions in his first two games with a team.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert kept his team in contention during Sunday’s shoot-out with the Detroit Lions, which yielded Herbert 323 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the 41-38 loss.

Herbert has totaled 16,438 passing yards since he entered the league in 2020. He has more passing yards by a player in his first four seasons in league history. He passed Manning’s mark of 16,418 yards.