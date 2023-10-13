UPDATED: Closings & Delays 10/14

October 13, 2023/Mari Lou

 Last updated:  Friday, 10/13/23 – 1:09pm

 These are affected because of the storm on Saturday, October 14

  • MILFORD:  American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Community Walk to End Suicide Saturday in Milford has been postponed to Saturday, October 21st at Milford’s Bicentennial Park. Registration 9am – walk begins at 10am – www.afsp.org/Milford – call 410-693-2435
  • BETHANY BEACH:  The concert by the Fabulous Dialtones scheduled for Saturday, October 14th has been canceled due to rain. There is no rain date.
