Closings & Delays 9/22 & 9/23

September 22, 2023/Mari Lou

 Last updated:  7/18am

Click here for a storm prep guide – Tropical Storm conditions are expected to bring high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding through much of the weekend

EARLY CLOSING

  • Holly Grove Christian school – closing at noon

 

SATURDAY CANCELLATIONS

  • Delaware Hospice Memorial Walk/Milford – canceled Saturday (302-478-5088 for information)
  • Family Emergency Preparedness Day/Camden – canceled Saturday
  • DNREC Coastal Cleanup – canceled Sat, but volunteers urged to conduct own cleanups thru end of Sept.
  • DSP 100th Anniversary 5K Run/Walk – rescheduled to 10/29 in Dewey Beach – Pre-registration closes 10/26
