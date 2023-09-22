Closings & Delays 9/22 & 9/23
September 22, 2023/
Last updated: 7/18am
Click here for a storm prep guide – Tropical Storm conditions are expected to bring high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding through much of the weekend
EARLY CLOSING
- Holly Grove Christian school – closing at noon
SATURDAY CANCELLATIONS
- Delaware Hospice Memorial Walk/Milford – canceled Saturday (302-478-5088 for information)
- Family Emergency Preparedness Day/Camden – canceled Saturday
- DNREC Coastal Cleanup – canceled Sat, but volunteers urged to conduct own cleanups thru end of Sept.
- DSP 100th Anniversary 5K Run/Walk – rescheduled to 10/29 in Dewey Beach – Pre-registration closes 10/26
