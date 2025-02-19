CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025/Mari Lou

CLOSINGS/DELAYS for February 19                    Last updated  10:20 am

  • Accomack County Public Schools – virtual learning day today    

  • Holly Grove Christian/Westover – closing at 12pm   

  • Most Blessed Sacrament/Berlin – closing at 12pm 

  • Seaside Christian Academy/West Ocean City – closing at 1pm 
  • Somerset County Public Schools – dismiss early today – 11:30am secondary schools & 12:30pm elementary schools. After-school & evening activities canceled
  • Worcester County Public Schools – dismissing 3 hours early – after school & evening & Adult Ed classes canceled

 

GOVERNMENT

  • State of Maryland Offices – Liberal Leave – Today 2-19-2025 from 1200 PM to the end of the day shift for Charles, Calvert, Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.   Teleworkers should work as scheduled

 

OTHER

  • Laurel School Board meeting – rescheduled to Wednesday, 2/26/25 – 7pm

 

