CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for February 19, 2025
February 19, 2025/
CLOSINGS/DELAYS for February 19
Accomack County Public Schools – virtual learning day today
Holly Grove Christian/Westover – closing at 12pm
Most Blessed Sacrament/Berlin – closing at 12pm
- Seaside Christian Academy/West Ocean City – closing at 1pm
- Somerset County Public Schools – dismiss early today – 11:30am secondary schools & 12:30pm elementary schools. After-school & evening activities canceled
- Worcester County Public Schools – dismissing 3 hours early – after school & evening & Adult Ed classes canceled
GOVERNMENT
State of Maryland Offices – Liberal Leave – Today 2-19-2025 from 1200 PM to the end of the day shift for Charles, Calvert, Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties. Teleworkers should work as scheduled
OTHER
- Laurel School Board meeting – rescheduled to Wednesday, 2/26/25 – 7pm