CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for February 20, 2025

February 19, 2025/Mari Lou

CLOSINGS/DELAYS for February 20                    Last updated  7:50 pm

  • Accomack County Public Schools – virtual learning day for students & 10 month staff. 12 month staff – 2 hour delay (will be evaluated in early morning)   

  • Laurel School District – remote learning day
  • Seaford School District – remote learning day

  • Somerset County Public Schools – virtual learning day – 12-month staff should telework and contact their supervisor. Essential staff should contact their supervisor for a safe time to report. 

2 HOUR DELAY

  • Dorchester County Public Schools

 

GOVERNMENT

  • Snow Hill Town Hall – closed Thursday

 

OTHER

  • CHEER centers EXCEPT Roxana and Georgetown – open Thursday with No Transportation 
    (CHEER in Georgetown closed Thursday and Friday – Community Center open)
  • Laurel School Board meeting – rescheduled to Wednesday, 2/26/25 – 7pm
  • Easton Airport–closed until at least Thursday, February 20th at 9:00 AM

 

