CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for February 20, 2025
February 19, 2025/
CLOSINGS/DELAYS for February 20 Last updated 7:50 pm
-
Accomack County Public Schools – virtual learning day for students & 10 month staff. 12 month staff – 2 hour delay (will be evaluated in early morning)
- Laurel School District – remote learning day
- Seaford School District – remote learning day
-
Somerset County Public Schools – virtual learning day – 12-month staff should telework and contact their supervisor. Essential staff should contact their supervisor for a safe time to report.
2 HOUR DELAY
- Dorchester County Public Schools
GOVERNMENT
-
Snow Hill Town Hall – closed Thursday
OTHER
- CHEER centers EXCEPT Roxana and Georgetown – open Thursday with No Transportation
(CHEER in Georgetown closed Thursday and Friday – Community Center open)
- Laurel School Board meeting – rescheduled to Wednesday, 2/26/25 – 7pm
- Easton Airport–closed until at least Thursday, February 20th at 9:00 AM