CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for February 6, 2025
February 6, 2025/
CLOSINGS/DELAYS Updated on 02/6/25 5:40 am
GOVERNMENT:
- Maryland State Govt. will be on Liberal Leave from 6 to 10am. Teleworkers should work as scheduled and Emergency Essential employees should report
- State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will open at 10 a.m. Non-essential employees who live or work in New Castle County should report to work by 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled. State of Delaware offices in Kent and Sussex Counties will operate on their regular schedule.
- State of Delaware court facilities in New Castle County, except for the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Court, will open late at 10am