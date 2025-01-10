CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 10, 2025
January 10, 2025/
Closings/Delays Friday, January 10th Updated on 01/10/25 12:20am
SCHOOLS:
- Accomack County Public Schools – delayed 2 hours / 12 month employees report on time
- Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
- Caesar Rodney School District – remote learning day
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed – will continue with an asynchronous learning model
- Caroline County Schools – closed
- Delmar School District – closed
- Delmarva Christian ELC – closed
- Delmarva Christian HS – closed
- Delmarva Christian Milton campus – remote learning day
- Dorchester County Schools – closed
- Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed
- Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth – closed
- Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed
- Greenwood Mennonite School – closed
- Holly Grove Christian / Westover – remote learning day
- Indian River School District – closed / 12-month employees report two hours late.
- Lake Forest School District – closed
- Laurel School District – remote learning day
- Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
- Milford Christian School – closed
- Milford School District – remote learning day
- Most Blessed Sacrament / Berlin – remote learning
- Polytech School District – remote learning day / Staff report at 10am
- Salisbury Christian School – closed
- Salisbury School – delayed 2 hours
- Seaford School District – remote learning day
- Seaside Christian / Ocean City – closed
- Somerset County Public Schools – closed / 12 month staff report at 10am or use liberal leave
- St Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – remote learning
- Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – remote learning
- Sussex Academy – remote learning day
- Sussex Montessori / Seaford – remote learning day
- Sussex Technical School District – closed / 12 month staff report at 10am
- Talbot County Schools – closed
- The Cross Christian Academy – closed
- Wicomico County Schools – closed
- Woodbridge School District – closed / All essential maintenance and custodial crews should report at 8:00 am. All other staff should check their email for further instructions
- Worcester County Public Schools – closed
- Worcester Prep – closed
GOVERNMENT:
- Sussex County Government Offices – open at 10am
OTHER:
- CHEER – all locations open – NO transportation
- Indian River Senior Center – closed
- Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
- Milford Museum – Saturday’s program about about Governor William H.H. Ross – postponed
- Milford Senior Center – closed
- St Michael/Mary Mother of Peace Religious education – canceled
- St Mark’s Episcopal Church / Millsboro – Sunday service canceled