CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025/Mari Lou

Closings/Delays Friday, January 10th                        Updated on 01/10/25    12:20am

SCHOOLS:

  • Accomack County Public Schools – delayed 2 hours / 12 month employees report on time
  • Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
  • Caesar Rodney School District – remote learning day
  • Cape Henlopen School District – closed – will continue with an asynchronous learning model 
  • Caroline County Schools – closed 
  • Delmar School District – closed
  • Delmarva Christian ELC – closed
  • Delmarva Christian HS – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Milton campus – remote learning day
  • Dorchester County Schools – closed
  • Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed 
  • Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth – closed
  • Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed 
  • Greenwood Mennonite School – closed 
  • Holly Grove Christian / Westover – remote learning day
  • Indian River School District – closed  / 12-month employees report two hours late.
  • Lake Forest School District – closed
  • Laurel School District – remote learning day
  • Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
  • Milford Christian School – closed
  • Milford School District – remote learning day
  • Most Blessed Sacrament / Berlin – remote learning
  • Polytech School District – remote learning day / Staff report at 10am
  • Salisbury Christian School – closed
  • Salisbury School – delayed 2 hours
  • Seaford School District – remote learning day
  • Seaside Christian / Ocean City – closed
  • Somerset County Public Schools – closed / 12 month staff report at 10am or use liberal leave
  • St Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – remote learning 
  • Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – remote learning
  • Sussex Academy – remote learning day
  • Sussex Montessori / Seaford – remote learning day
  • Sussex Technical School District – closed / 12 month staff report at 10am
  • Talbot County Schools – closed 
  • The Cross Christian Academy – closed 
  • Wicomico County Schools – closed
  • Woodbridge School District – closed / All essential maintenance and custodial crews should report at 8:00 am. All other staff should check their email for further instructions
  • Worcester County Public Schools – closed 
  • Worcester Prep – closed

 

GOVERNMENT:

  • Sussex County Government Offices – open at 10am

 

OTHER:

  • CHEER – all locations open – NO transportation
  • Indian River Senior Center – closed
  • Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
  • Milford Museum – Saturday’s program about about Governor William H.H. Ross – postponed
  • Milford Senior Center – closed
  • St Michael/Mary Mother of Peace Religious education – canceled
  • St Mark’s Episcopal Church / Millsboro – Sunday service canceled

 

 

