CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 13, 2025
January 13, 2025/
CLOSINGS/DELAYS Updated on 01/13/25 12:30am
1 HOUR DELAY
- Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth Beach
- Milford School District
- Salisbury School
- Woodbridge School District – No morning Pre-K – High School students will still report and Period 2 exams will begin at 9:14
90 MINUTE DELAY
- Delmar School District
- Wicomico County Public Schools
2 HOUR DELAY
- Accomack Public Schools
- Bethel Christian School / Lewes
- Cape Henlopen School District – no AM pre-K
- Holly Grove Christian / Westover
- Indian River School District – no morning preschool activities / Administrators, custodians, nutrition services workers and one secretary from each school and IREC department should report at their regular time. All other employees should report two hours late
- Laurel School District – no morning pre-K / no breakfast
- Most Blessed Sacrament / Berlin
- Seaford School District
- Seaside Christian / Ocean City
- Somerset County Schools – for students and instructional staff / All other staff should report on time
- St Francis de Sales / Salisbury
- Sussex Academy
- Sussex Montessori School / Seaford
- Sussex Technical HS
- Talbot County Schools
- Worcester County Public Schools
- Worcester Prep / Berlin
OTHER: