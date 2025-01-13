CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 13, 2025

January 13, 2025

CLOSINGS/DELAYS                                                         Updated on 01/13/25    12:30am

 

1 HOUR DELAY

  • Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth Beach
  • Milford School District
  • Salisbury School
  • Woodbridge School District – No morning Pre-K – High School students will still report and Period 2 exams will begin at 9:14

 

90 MINUTE DELAY

  • Delmar School District
  • Wicomico County Public Schools

 

2 HOUR DELAY

  • Accomack Public Schools
  • Bethel Christian School / Lewes
  • Cape Henlopen School District – no AM pre-K
  • Holly Grove Christian / Westover
  • Indian River School District – no morning preschool activities / Administrators, custodians, nutrition services workers and one secretary from each school and IREC department should report at their regular time. All other employees should report two hours late
  • Laurel School District – no morning pre-K / no breakfast   
  • Most Blessed Sacrament / Berlin
  • Seaford School District
  • Seaside Christian / Ocean City
  • Somerset County Schools – for students and instructional staff / All other staff should report on time
  • St Francis de Sales / Salisbury
  • Sussex Academy
  • Sussex Montessori School / Seaford
  • Sussex Technical HS
  • Talbot County Schools 
  • Worcester County Public Schools
  • Worcester Prep / Berlin

 

OTHER:

