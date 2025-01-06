CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 6 & 7, 2025

CLOSED TUESDAY Last updated: 01/06/25 2:35pm

SCHOOLS:

Indian River School District – closed – School and district offices will also be closed. Custodians should report to work as directed their chief custodian. All other employees should not report to work. All evening community education programs are also cancelled for Tuesday

Cape Henlopen School District – closed – The District will move to an asynchronous learning model. Principals of the schools will be reaching out to families with additional information.

============================================================

CLOSED MONDAY



SCHOOLS:

Sussex Technical School District – campus closed – Students & staff will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information

Somerset County Schools – closed for students & all staff. Essential personnel – remain on standby

Indian River School District – school & district offices closed – all employees should NOT report to work

COLLEGES:

University of Maryland Eastern Shore – operate in a state of remote work. All scheduled classes will be virtual, all in-person activities – canceled. Only essential personnel will be on campus Monday

University of Delaware – all campuses – classes to be virtual – or canceled at instructor’s discretion

GOVERNMENT:

City of Crisfield – closed

Dewey Beach Town Administrative offices – closed – essential workers report as usual

Dorchester County Circuit Court – closed

Dorchester County District Court – closed

Georgetown Town offices – closed

Kent County Levy Court – closed

Millsboro Town Council meeting – postponed

Millsboro Town Hall – closed & snow emergency routes are activated

Ocean City – Mayor & Council meeting – postponed – will be rescheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday night

OC Recreation programs today – canceled

OC Beach Bus Services – suspended until road conditions improve

Rehoboth Beach – City Hall business offices will open at 10:30am – non-essential personnel who can are encouraged to work from home Rehoboth Board of Commissioners workshop will begin on time at 9am

Rehoboth Beach parking department is closed

Salisbury City Offices – closed – Trash and recycling operations have been suspended Truitt Street Community Center and the Newton Street Community Center – closed

Snow Hill Town Hall – closed

Somerset County Government – closed

Somerset County Circuit Court – closed

Somerset County District Court – closed

State of Delaware Government offices – closed in all counties – Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled

State of Delaware court facilities, with the exception of the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts (JP Courts 3, 7 and 11) – closed

State of Maryland State Government offices – closed – All telework employees should work as scheduled from home

Sussex County Government Offices – closed

Wicomico County Circuit Court – closed

Wicomico County District Court – closed

Wicomico County Government Buildings – closed – Essential employees should follow their departmental protocols and are expected to report as scheduled

Wilmington VA Medical Center – all outpatient services and their five VA Clinics in Dover and Georgetown, Delaware and Northfield, Rio Grande and Vineland New Jersey- closed on Monday, Jan 6. Patients may be contacted to convert to a telehealth appointment or rescheduled Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main campus in Elsmere, all outpatient services areas to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care appointments will be on a 2- hour delay.

Worcester County District Court / Ocean City & Snow Hill – closed