CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 6 & 7, 2025
January 6, 2025/
CLOSED TUESDAY Last updated: 01/06/25 2:35pm
SCHOOLS:
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed – The District will move to an asynchronous learning model. Principals of the schools will be reaching out to families with additional information.
- Caroline County Public Schools – closed
- Indian River School District – closed – School and district offices will also be closed. Custodians should report to work as directed their chief custodian. All other employees should not report to work. All evening community education programs are also cancelled for Tuesday
- Seaford School District – closed
- Sussex Academy – closed
- Sussex Technical HS – closed – will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information
============================================================
CLOSED MONDAY
SCHOOLS:
- Accomack Public Schools – closed
- Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
- Caesar Rodney School District – closed
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed
- Caroline County Schools – Schools & offices closed
- Delmar School District – closed
- Delmarva Christian Early Learning Center – closed
- Delmarva Christian HS – closed
- Delmarva Christian Milton Campus – closed
- Dorchester County Schools – closed
- Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed
- Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth Beach – closed
- Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed
- Greenwood Mennonite School – closed
- Holly Grove Christian / Westover – closed
- Indian River School District – school & district offices closed – all employees should NOT report to work
- Lake Forest School District – closed
- Laurel School District – closed
- Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
- Milford Christian School – closed
- Milford School District – closed
- Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School / Berlin – closed
- Polytech School District – closed
- Salisbury School – closed
- Seaford School District – closed
- Seaside Christian Academy / Ocean City – closed
- Somerset County Schools – closed for students & all staff. Essential personnel – remain on standby
- St. Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – closed
- Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – closed
- Sussex Academy – closed
- Sussex Montessori / Seaford – closed
- Sussex Technical School District – campus closed – Students & staff will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information
- Talbot County Schools – closed
- The Ark Educational Resource Center / Laurel – closed
- The Cross Christian Academy / Seaford – closed
- Wicomico County Schools & Central Office – closed
- Woodbridge School District – closed
- Worcester County Schools – closed
- Worcester Prep – closed
COLLEGES:
- Chesapeake College – closed
- Delaware State University – Campus locations closed – classes held virtually
- Salisbury University – closed
- University of Delaware Research & Education Center / Georgetown – closed
- University of Delaware – all campuses – classes to be virtual – or canceled at instructor’s discretion
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore – operate in a state of remote work. All scheduled classes will be virtual, all in-person activities – canceled. Only essential personnel will be on campus Monday
- Wor-Wic Community College – closed
GOVERNMENT:
- City of Crisfield – closed
- Dewey Beach Town Administrative offices – closed – essential workers report as usual
- Dorchester County Circuit Court – closed
- Dorchester County District Court – closed
- Georgetown Town offices – closed
- Kent County Levy Court – closed
- Millsboro Town Council meeting – postponed
- Millsboro Town Hall – closed & snow emergency routes are activated
- Ocean City – Mayor & Council meeting – postponed – will be rescheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday night
- OC Recreation programs today – canceled
- OC Beach Bus Services – suspended until road conditions improve
- Rehoboth Beach – City Hall business offices will open at 10:30am – non-essential personnel who can are encouraged to work from home
- Rehoboth Board of Commissioners workshop will begin on time at 9am
- Rehoboth Beach parking department is closed
- Salisbury City Offices – closed – Trash and recycling operations have been suspended
- Truitt Street Community Center and the Newton Street Community Center – closed
- Snow Hill Town Hall – closed
- Somerset County Government – closed
- Somerset County Circuit Court – closed
- Somerset County District Court – closed
- State of Delaware Government offices – closed in all counties – Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled
- State of Delaware court facilities, with the exception of the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts (JP Courts 3, 7 and 11) – closed
- State of Maryland State Government offices – closed – All telework employees should work as scheduled from home
- Sussex County Government Offices – closed
- Wicomico County Circuit Court – closed
- Wicomico County District Court – closed
- Wicomico County Government Buildings – closed – Essential employees should follow their departmental protocols and are expected to report as scheduled
- Wilmington VA Medical Center – all outpatient services and their five VA Clinics in Dover and Georgetown, Delaware and Northfield, Rio Grande and Vineland New Jersey- closed on Monday, Jan 6. Patients may be contacted to convert to a telehealth appointment or rescheduled
- Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main campus in Elsmere, all outpatient services areas to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care appointments will be on a 2- hour delay.
- Worcester County District Court / Ocean City & Snow Hill – closed
- Worcester County Government offices – closed
OTHER:
- Atlantic General Hospital System – Essential staff can & should report if they are safely able. Non-essential staff do not need to report. Staff that are remote or have the capabilities to work remote should do so
- Primary Care and Specialty Care offices are closed
- All elective surgeries and procedures (including endoscopy) are cancelled unless otherwise directed
- John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center is closed
- All Outpatient hospital walk-in and scheduled services including lab, imaging and sleep studies at Atlantic General Hospital and the Gudelsky Family Medical Center are closed
- Atlantic ImmediCare at Townsend Medical Center will be closed
- Bayhealth Medical Group practices and Bayhealth specialty practices (this includes all outpatient clinics) – closed
- All Bayhealth Outpatient Services including Imaging, Lab, Oncology, Outpatient Therapies, Wound Care, etc. – closed
- Bayhealth Occupational Health, Dover and Milford – closed
- Bayhealth Walk-In, Blue Hen and Milford – closed
- CHEER Senior Services / Sussex – closed
- Chesapeake Health Care / Worcester, Wicomico & Somerset Counties – closed – all appointments canceled
- First State Community Action / Georgetown & Dover – closed
- Food Bank of Delaware – closed
- Georgetown Public Library – closed
- Indian River Senior Center – closed
- Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
- Milford Public Library – closed
- Milford Senior Center – closed
- Mountaire Farms / Millsboro & Selbyville processing plants – closed both shifts
- Health & Wellness Centers – closed
- Millsboro Admin Building – closed – employees should prepare to work from home
- Other Mountaire locations – contact supervisors to determine schedule
- Nanticoke Senior Center – closed
- Rehoboth Beach Public Library – closed
- Salisbury Zoo – closed
- Selbyville Public Library – closed
- St Michael & Mary Mother of Peace – Religious education canceled
- Wicomico County Health Department offices – closed
- Woodland Ferry will be closed on Monday until further notice because of the storm