CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 9, 2025

Closings/Delays Thursday, January 9th                        Updated on 01/09/25 1:40am

SCHOOLS:

  • Accomack County Public Schools – delayed 2 hours
  • Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
  • Caesar Rodney School District – virtual day
  • Cape Henlopen School District – closed – will continue with an asynchronous learning model 
  • Caroline County Schools – closed 
  • Delmar School District – closed
  • Delmarva Christian ELC – closed
  • Delmarva Christian HS – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Milton campus – remote learning day
  • Dorchester County Schools – remote learning day
  • Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed 
  • Epworth Preschool / Rehoboth – closed
  • Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed 
  • Greenwood Mennonite School – closed 
  • Holly Grove Christian / Westover – closed
  • Indian River School District – closed
  • Lake Forest School District – closed / Offices open 2 hours late
  • Laurel School District – remote learning day
  • Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
  • Milford Christian School – closed
  • Milford School District – closed 
  • Most Blessed Sacrament / Berlin – remote learning
  • Salisbury Christian School – closed
  • Salisbury School – remote learning
  • Seaford School District – remote learning day
  • Seaside Christian / Ocean City – closed
  • Somerset County Public Schools – closed
  • St Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – remote learning 
  • Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – remote learning
  • Sussex Academy – remote learning day
  • Sussex Montessori / Seaford – remote learning day
  • Sussex Technical School District – remote day schedule – access through Schoology  
  • Talbot County Schools – closed 
  • The Cross Christian Academy – closed 
  • Wicomico County Schools – closed
  • Woodbridge School District – closed
  • Worcester County Public Schools – closed / Essential maintenance report at 8am – other staff at 10am or use liberal leave 
  • Worcester Prep – closed

 

COLLEGES

  • Salisbury University – closed 

 

GOVERNMENT:

  • Sussex County Government Offices – open at 10am

 

OTHER:

  • Cape Henlopen Senior Center – closed 
  • First State Community Action / Sussex, Dover,  New Castle – delayed 2 hours
  • Indian River Senior Center – closed
  • Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
  • Milford Senior Center – closed

 

 

