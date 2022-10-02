Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog stranded on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian

The U.S. Coast Guard released footage on Saturday of one of many rescues in southwestern Florida following the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

A video posted on the USCG Atlantic Area Command Facebook page showed a member of the MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rappelling from a helicopter to a home on Sanibel Island for a rescue.

At the end of the video, the airman can be seen greeting a man, a woman and a dog who were all stranded on the island.

The same crew completed many other rescues in surrounding areas during the same timeframe, according to the page.

Multiple videos on USCG Southeast social media pages showed crews from air stations Clearwater, Miami and St. Petersburg assisting in the rescue of more people and pets.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard said crews have saved or assisted 442 people and 89 pets in Florida and South Carolina who were victims of Hurricane Ian.

In addition, over 118 USCG flights have flown since Wednesday to assist in the search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Ian.