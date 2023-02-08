Coast Guard rescues 25 people trapped on 2 separate ice floes on Great Lakes

The U.S. Coast Guard in Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday rescued 25 people stranded on ice floes in the Great Lakes amid unsafe ice conditions.

Coast Guard boat and air crews from Station Sturgeon Bay responded to the first ice floe off Sherwood Point, Wisconsin, where 11 people were trapped.

The crews worked with its partners to safely bring all five adults and six children to shore.

Following the response in Wisconsin, the Coast Guard received reports of people stranded on a second ice floe, with some in the chilly water, off Sebewaing, Michigan.

Coast Guard crews from Station Saginaw River, Air Station Detroit and Air Station Traverse City responded to the call. In total, 14 people were rescued.

Those rescued in the second incident were in varying conditions, with two being treated for hypothermia, officials said.

The Coast Guard warned winter enthusiasts visiting the Great Lakes to take precautions as unstable ice conditions and varying air temperatures have resulted in historically low ice coverage on the water.

“The two large ice rescue cases highlight the unpredictability of the ice on the Great Lakes, especially with fluctuating temperatures,” said Capt. Timothy Holt, Chief of Incident Management for the Ninth District. “We appreciate the swift response from all agencies involved and recovering everyone safely.”