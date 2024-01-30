Coast Guard seizes more than $55M worth of cocaine, marijuana in Florida drug trafficking bust

A U.S. Coast Guard crew offloaded about $55 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in Florida on Monday following a 60-day counterdrug patrol.

The Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620) crew stopped two suspected drug trafficking ventures, preventing 6,565 pounds of marijuana and roughly 3,700 pounds of cocaine from entering the U.S. while on patrol in support of Joint Interagency Task Force – South. The crew also detained six suspected drug traffickers.

The drugs were seized in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard.

“The pride and dedication of Resolute’s crew was evident throughout the entirety of our patrol,” Cmdr. Matthew Kolodica, commanding officer of Resolute, said in a news release. “Despite being deployed throughout the holiday season, the crew served with professionalism.”

“The result of their collected effort was an extremely successful patrol which kept $55 million of drugs from reaching its intended destination,” he continued. “Every Resolute sailor and their loved ones should be proud; they are a living example of the Coast Guard’s motto, ‘Semper Paratus – Always Ready.’ It is an honor to lead such a fine ship and crew.”

During the patrol, the crew met with Panama’s National Aeronaval Service to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama, and discuss strategies to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, the Coast Guard said.

The Resolute is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter based in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the Coast Guard. It has an 80-person crew.

The cutter’s primary missions include law enforcement, search and rescue, protection of living marine resources, homeland security and defense operations, international training and humanitarian operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.