Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, charged with vehicular homicide

University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., has been charged with vehicular homicide following a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday via FOX31 Denver KDVR.

The full charges for Porter, a sophomore at the university, are vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide for reckless driving, vehicular assault while driving under the influence and vehicular assault for reckless driving.

Porter, 21, was involved in the car crash on Jan. 22 just before 2 a.m., and the probable cause statement said he was driving around 50 mph when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard and crashed into Katharina Rothman’s vehicle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rothman was produced dead at the scene, while a 47-year-old male, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured.

The Nuggets told the Denver Post after the initial report of the crash surfaced that Michael Porter Jr. was not involved with his brother that night, though he was ruled out due to personal reasons for their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

CLEMSON BASKETBALL PLAYER DETAILS WILD TESTICLE INJURY, SAYS THEY ‘EXPLODED’

Coban Porter has been rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered this offseason after a promising freshman year at Denver.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard averaged 11.4 points last season with 2.8 rebounds and a 41.9% field goal percentage in 28 games (eight starts). Porter averaged 24.1 minutes per game.

Michael Porter Jr., the former 14th overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft, is playing well for the Western Conference leaders, who own a 33-13 record. He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 47.6%.

BILLY PACKER, VOICE OF THE FINAL FOUR AND LEGENDARY COLLEGE BASKETBALL BROADCASTER, DEAD AT 82

Porter Jr. has started all 32 games he’s played this season.

Jontay Porter is also their brother, who currently plays for the G-League Wisconsin Herd after spending some time with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Coban Porter’s next court appearance will be on Feb. 6.