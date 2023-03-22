Cold case: Body found in Georgia woods in 1993 identified as 52-year-old woman

The remains of a Georgia woman found dead and covered in pine straw and branches in 1993 have been identified, authorities said this week.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said the remains were revealed to be identified as 52-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Burke of Cobb County, Fox Atlanta reported.

Burke was found on Sept. 17, 1993, near a Quality Inn motel off Interstate 285 in Tucker. Investigators said the fact she had been found behind an electrical unit covered in pine straw and branches appeared to be “deliberate.”

She had damage to her face and neck. Authorities believe she died from blunt force trauma and was killed sometime between two weeks and three months before she was discovered.

She was wearing a t-shirt with “Waikoloa” written in multicolored letters, blue jeans, and size-8 white leather athletics shoes, the news report said. She did not have any undergarments on and no jewelry.

Burke’s body was identified through forensic genetic genealogy technology linking her to a family member, authorities said. Last year, a sketch was made of Burke in an effort to identify her, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherri Boston said.

Investigators have now pivoted their investigation to finding Burke’s killer.