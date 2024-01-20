Cole Beasley gets into dispute with former teammate over men who paint their nails: ‘That ain’t it’

One of the latest fashion statements among men is having their nails painted.

USC’s Caleb Williams turned heads in 2022 when he did it several times, including writing the words “F— UTAH” in the Pac-12 title game against the Utes.

The fad has grabbed the attention of former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, who isn’t amused.

“What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays?” Beasley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “That ain’t it….”

Beasley was ripped for the take in plenty of replies, including one by a former teammate with the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s color on nails,” Kenny Britt wrote.

Britt added, “That’s like someone asking what’s up with all these dudes getting tattoos. Self expression.”

That was a take Beasley disagreed with, saying tattoos have a much deeper meaning than fingerpaint.

“I disagree. Tattoos tell a story based on the image you get,” Beasley replied. “Painted nails have no image. What exactly are you expressing? ‘Cause I can only think of one thing. Lol”

Stills later posted a video of his own painted nails.

Super Bowl champion Chris Harris said on X, “Beasley didn’t say anything wrong Man up lol.”

Beasley has defended his stance plenty on social media over the last few days, as he has been labeled homophobic and a “conspiracy-beliveing weirdo.”

“Some are saying I’m out of touch with the times we are in. Y’all want me to change…respectfully, no. Hit the block button or unfollow me dude. It’s that easy,” he wrote.

But he eventually gave it a rest.

“I’m ready to stop talking about fashion now yall it wasn’t supposed to be this serious. I’m not fashionable at all. I didn’t think my opinion was gonna have y’all this butthurt. My bad…next,” he posted Friday morning.

Beasley last played in the NFL in 2022. He participated in training camp with the New York Giants this past summer but did not play in a game.

He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, posting career-highs with 82 catches and 967 yards.

In his career, he has had 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns.

