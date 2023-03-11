College baseball game ends on obvious ball after player argues strike call: ‘That is horrific!’

A college baseball game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State ended Friday night on an egregious called third strike.

With two outs in the ninth inning, left fielder Davon Mims was at the plate with a 1-1 count.

Mims took a pitch low in the zone that was called a strike by the home plate umpire, and Mims protested the call.

On the next pitch, the New Orleans pitcher threw an obvious ball down and off the plate, but the home plate umpire called strike three, ending the game.

“Oh my gosh! Wow! He got wrung up on ball two and the game is over,” the announcer said. “Oh my goodness. That is horrific!”

The Privateers moved to 9-5 with the win while the Delta Devils fell to 6-7 on the year.

On Thursday, Mims was named the Athlete of the Week by Mississippi Valley State Athletics.

Mims, a junior, leads the nation in stolen bases with 21.

New Orleans jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings, getting three straight doubles in the bottom of the third.

The Delta Devils rallied in the fourth inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to two, but were unable to get any runs on the board the remainder of the game.

Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans play Game 2 of their three-game series Saturday.